Airshow dates set; Thunderbirds to perform

The 120th Airlift Wing of the Montana Air National Guard and Malmstrom Air Force Base are hosting the 2022 Flight Over the Falls at the airport July 23-24.

The U.S. Thunderbirds are scheduled to perform.

Col. Trace Thomas, 120th commander, told City Commissioners in June 2021 that the Thunderbirds were scheduled, and the local air show has been on their calendar for months, as was reported by The Electric last summer.

The open house event will celebrate the 75th anniversary of the Montana Air National Guard and the Air Force.

The event will include a variety of presentations from military services and other organizations will be present, including the P-51, P-38, a Jet Truck, the Jelly Belly team and Precision Exotics.

The event will be free and open to the public.

More information on “Flight Over the Falls” is available here and here. Details of the event will be released as they become available.

Malmstrom last hosted an air show in 2019 with the Air Force’s F-22 Demonstration Flight Team, the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights Jump Team and the MiG Fury Fighters.

The Thunderbirds were last in Great Falls in 2017 for the Guard’s airshow.

