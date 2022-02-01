Newberry has full February lineup

The Newberry has a full concert lineup for February, featuring genres such as comedy, rock, country, and hip-hop.

The Newberry is located downtown at 420 Central Ave.

Featured events during February 2022 include:

Lainey Wilson on Feb. 3: “Lainey Wilson has become one of Nashville’s most talked about newcomer on the country scene with her bell-bottom country style and fiery live shows. Wilson has performed recently in Great Falls at the Downtown Summer Jam concerts and The Newberry is excited to welcome her back.”

General admission tickets are $20 and the VIP Package, which includes: early entrance, Q&A with Lainey and a signed poster, can be purchased for $70.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 3.

Rob Schneider on Feb. 7: “Rob Schneider, an American actor, comedian, screenwriter, and director comes to The Newberry to perform stand-up comedy.”

General admission tickets to this seated event are $40. The first showing at 6:45 p.m. is sold out. Tickets are still available for the second show at 9:45 p.m. Doors open for that show at 9 p.m. Feb. 7.

Stephanie Quayle on Feb. 10: “Stephanie Quayle is an American singer-songwriter and musician who grew up in Bozeman, Montana. She has a long history of playing instruments and performing on stage. The Newberry welcomes Stephanie Quayle back to Montana to play on our local stage.”

General admission tickets are $25. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 10.

90’s Night @ The Newberry on Feb. 12: “The Newberry is taking it back to the 90s! Join rappers such as Tone Loc, Tag Team, 2 Live Crew, and C&C Music Factory to party like the 1990s.”

General admission tickets are $45. Become a 90’s Night VIP for $85, which includes, front of stage access, drink tickets and a signed poster. Doors open

at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Quiet Riot on Feb. 20: The Newberry is ready to welcome Great Falls to ‘Feel the Noize’ with the American heavy metal band founded in 1973.

General admission tickets are $38, doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Soulfly on Feb. 23: “With over two decades of experience performing music, The Newberry welcomes Soulfly to the stage. 200 Stab Wounds and Dragged Out, a Montana band out of Butte, will open for Soulfly.”

General admission tickets are $35, doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m.

February at The Newberry also features a sold-out performance by Diamond Rio on Feb. 17/

The full event calendar of concerts and events can be found online on Facebook or on their website. Tickets for these shows can be purchased online or at The Newberry box office located on 420 Central Ave. Box office hours are Monday through Saturday noon-6 p.m.

