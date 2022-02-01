Free at-home COVID test kits available at CCHD

Beginning Feb. 1, all community members are invited to pick up free at-home COVID-19 test kits at the Cascade County City-County Health Department building located at 115 4th St. S.

Tests will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments aren’t necessary.

The test kits are provided at no charge.

Each test kit box contains two tests.

Be sure to read and follow the test instructions carefully. If you have questions about test use, contact CCHD for guidance.

Test results should be reported here. If you do not have internet access, call CCHD to report a positive result. It is recommended that positive results be confirmed through a PCR test, according to CCHD.

“If demand is found to be significant, please be advised that limits may be placed on the number of test kits available to each household,” according to CCHD.

The county added 1,364 new COVID cases since the Jan. 26 update from CCHD. Those numbers will be updated again on Feb. 2 in the CCHD weekly update.

