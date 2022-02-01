8-year-old’s death determined to be medical event

The Cascade County Attorney’s Office said this week that the Jan. 3 death of 8-year-old Lawrence Brasda was “determined to be an unforeseeable medical event,” according to County Attorney Josh Racki.

Great Falls Police officers and medical personnel responded to a medical call on the 600 block of 13th Street South around 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3.

GFPD, CCSO investigating death of child

The call was for an unresponsive 8-year-old child.

“Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene,” according to a GFPD release.

On Jan. 6, Sheriff Jesse Slaughter identified the child as Lawrence Brasda.

“An autopsy has been completed but the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation,” Slaughter wrote in an email.

GFPD patrol and detetives, with deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office investigated the death.

“The death of any child has a particularly hard impact on a community. We encourage understanding, patience, and compassion for this child’s family and the emergency personnel involved,” according to the GFPD release.

