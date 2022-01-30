GFPS adjusts COVID policy for positive cases

Great Falls Public Schools has adjusted its COVID health protocols in response to rising case numbers in the district and Cascade County.

GFPS officials said Jan. 28 that the district is adopting the same rule as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Cascade County City-County Health Department that requires a person who tests positive to COVID-19 to isolate for a minimum of five days.

GFPS approves additional pay for substitute teachers

“If the infected individual is feeling better by the sixth day they may return to work or school, if they wear a mask/face covering for the remaining five days of their infection. If you choose not to wear a mask, you must remain out of school/work for the remaining five days of your illness,” according to GFPS.

As of Jan. 28, there were 258 active COVID cases within the district.

The district lifted the mask requirement for elementary schools on Jan. 3 and had lifted it for middle and high schools in November. Masks remain encouraged at all district properties.

GFPS returning to classrooms Jan. 18

The cases within the district have increased since students and teachers returned from the holidays.

In mid-January, the entire district went remote for a week due to the high number of COVID cases in the district.

“The closure was due to the district’s inability to adequately staff classrooms, with so many staff members out ill. Since that time infection rates for staff have subsided some, and schools have remained open, despite higher infection rates among students and across the community. Our commitment is to work hard to keep schools open and students in classrooms with their teachers if at all possible. This reduces the pressure and stress on many stakeholders and it is what is best for students,” according to the district.

GFPS waiting until Sunday to determine whether to reopen next week, cases increasing

The district adopted its COVID policy, Board Policy 1905, in May 2020 and revised it several times, most recently in November.

District officials are reminding the community of the health and safety practices in GFPS schools:

Handwashing frequently- “GEL In and GEL Out” of schools, classrooms, offices and restrooms

Monitor your personal health and wellbeing- school nurses will monitor students who are feeling poorly at school, check their temperature and may administer a COVID-19 rapid test, with parent permission

If you are feeling ill and exhibiting symptoms, stay home, get a rapid test and consult with health officials if symptoms persist

All school personnel are reminded to clean work surfaces regularly. Custodial teams will handle deep cleaning and sanitation/disinfecting as per COVID-19 cleaning protocols

Physical distancing of 3-6 feet is recommended where and whenever possible in the school/work setting

Wearing of face masks and or shields is highly recommended in all Great Falls Public School buildings, classrooms and offices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

