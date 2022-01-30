City holding “State of the City” work session
The City of Great Falls is holding a “State of the City” in a special work session at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Gibson Room of the Civic Center.
The work session will include an opening from City Manager followed by updates from city department heads:
- Legal – Jeff Hindoien
- Human resources – Gaye McInerney
- Deputy city manager – Chuck Anderson
- Finance – Melissa Kinzler
- Library – Susie McIntyre
- Planning and Community Development – Craig Raymond
- Housing Authority – Greg Sukut
- Public Works – Paul Skubinna
- Park and Recreation – Steve Herrig
- Police – Jeff Newton
- Fire – Jeremy Jones
Residents can attend the meeting in person or watch online.