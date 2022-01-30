City holding “State of the City” work session

The City of Great Falls is holding a “State of the City” in a special work session at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 in the Gibson Room of the Civic Center.

The work session will include an opening from City Manager followed by updates from city department heads:

Legal – Jeff Hindoien

Human resources – Gaye McInerney

Deputy city manager – Chuck Anderson

Finance – Melissa Kinzler

Library – Susie McIntyre

Planning and Community Development – Craig Raymond

Housing Authority – Greg Sukut

Public Works – Paul Skubinna

Park and Recreation – Steve Herrig

Police – Jeff Newton

Fire – Jeremy Jones

Residents can attend the meeting in person or watch online.

