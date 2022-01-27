GFPD investigating threat to CMR High School, arrest made

Updated 4:20 p.m. Jan. 27

On Jan. 27, the Great Falls Police Department was made aware of a potential threat to C.M. Russell High School, according to a GFPD release.

The threat was specific to CMR and

stated the action would take place the morning of Jan. 28th.

By the 4 p.m. update, GFPD arrested Henry Douglas Lenning, 56, and charged him with felony intimidation.

“In order to provide integrity to the case, further details will not be released at

this time. Detectives, including School Resource Officers, are confident the threat to CMR High School has been identified and resolved,” according to GFPD.



Superintendent Moore has determined there will be no change in school schedules as a result of this incident, according to the release.

“This was a coordinated effort between school officials and the GFPD. While not all of these investigations can be resolved this quickly, school officials and the GFPD appreciate the public’s support and patience,” according to GFPD.

The threat references both firearms and explosives.

For Jan. 27, CMR will release school at the normal time under “release with care” conditions, according to GFPD.

“Release with care” requires school staff to be out and vigilant. There will also be an

increased police presence (marked and unmarked units) in the area of CMR.

“Again, police could not interpret the threat to be today, the ‘Release with Care’ scheduled for today is purely precautionary, ” according to GFPD.

“Detectives are actively investigating this threat. We take all threats to our schools seriously and will always work to the fullest extent to both identify and neutralize the threat,” according to GFPD. “We will also pursue criminal charges whenever appropriate.”

