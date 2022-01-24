Malmstrom, GFPS partnering for education programs

Malmstrom Air Force Base and Great Falls Public Schools are partnering to create several new education opportunities and initiatives.

The initiatives, according to release include:

A pilot Pre-K program for select Malmstrom families to launch at Skyline Center in academic year 2022;

A shadow/intern program for students to launch in academic year 2022. This program will be available to junior and senior high school students enrolled in the JROTC program;

A Child Development Center intern program to launch academic year 2022. This program will start with an initial four students;

An educator’s summit to be hosted by Malmstrom in the spring;

Exploring and expanding ways to launch diversity, equity and inclusion programs;

Inserting and expanding violence prevention coordinator programs at Loy Elementary School;

A 341st Missile Wing mission immersion for educators.

A town hall scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Grizzly Bend where representatives from the base and GFPS will be available to explain the new initiative and answer questions.

The in-person event is open only to those with base access. The town hall will also be livestreamed on the base’s Facebook page.

“Quality of education for children matters greatly to our military families. That education is not only key to military readiness, it’s an opportunity to foster the critical relationship between the base and our local community,” Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st commander, said in a release.

