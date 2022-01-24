GFFR, GFPD investigating fatal overnight house fire

Great Falls officials are investigating a fatal housefire that occurred overnight.

At 2:18 a.m. Jan. 24, Great Falls Fire Rescue and Great Falls Fire Department were dispatched to a structure fire at 626 7th Ave. S., according to releases from both agencies.

According to GFPD, the first police officer was on scene within two minutes and the first GFFR engine company was on scene within four minutes.

“On arrival at the scene, first responders found a single family home and vehicle involved in fire. Despite efforts, sadly, a male occupant was found deceased and a female occupant has been airlifted to a the burn center in Salt Lake City,” according to the GFPD release.

Both agencies are investigating the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Officials have not released the name of those involved, but a search of property records shows the home belonged to John Laughlin, the manager of Guitars of Montana downtown.

A GoFundMe account has been established and social media posts identified John and Jan Laughlin as the people involved in the fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

