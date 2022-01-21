Great Falls College MSU’s welding facility again accredited

Great Falls College MSU’s welding test facility has been accredited again through the American Welding Society as an Accredited Test Facility.

The Accredited Test Facility program establishes minimum requirements for test facilities, their personnel and equipment to qualify for accreditation to test and qualify welders, according to a release from GFCMSU.

The school’s testing facility is located in its welding shop and is one of two accredited test centers in the state of Montana, with Flathead Valley Community College being the other.

“This is a win-win for Great Falls College and Montana,” Joel Sims, trades division and welding test center director at Great Falls College, said in a release. “We are able to help test and qualify welders at an affordable cost in one of the best welding centers in the region. This means the college is earning some income and area businesses can save money and time by having their welders qualified locally.”

The college already qualifies many welders for area companies, and Sims is hopeful to add even more businesses that make use of Great Falls College’s facility, according to the release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

