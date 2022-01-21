Four UP wrestlers rank in top 20 of their weight classes in national poll

Four University of Providence men’s wrestlers are ranked in the Top 20 of their respective weight classes in the new NAIA National Poll that was released Jan.20, according to the university.

KC Buday is the highest-ranked Argo, coming in at ninth place in the heavyweight class. Joel Avila is ranked 11th in the 133-pound weight class while Jordan Komac is ranked 14th in the 165-pound weight class. Rounding out the ranked Argos is Alan Badley, who is ranked 16th in the 184-pound weight class.

“We’ve seen improvement within our program all year long,” head coach Steve Komac said in a release. “We haven’t been able to put our best lineup out at one time. Hopefully that’s coming soon. I definitely think that we’ll continue to get better.”

The team has a tough schedule to finish up the year, which starts Friday at the Missouri Valley. As the team continues to get healthier, the team believes they have a chance to cause some real damage down the stretch.

KC Buday (285 pounds), Ranked #9

Buday has a record of 19-7 and recording nine pins on the season. He has placed in four tournaments so far this season; he finished second at the Grand View Open and Spokane Open and finished fourth at the Battle of the Rockies and the Reno Tournament of Champions, according to UP. He was named the CCC Wrestler of the Week on Nov. 15.

Joel Avila (133 pounds), Ranked #11

Avila has a record 12-8 on the season and recording one pin. He finished second at the Spokane Open. He was named the CCC Wrestler of the Week on Nov. 22, according to UP.

Jordan Komac (165 pounds), Ranked #14

Komac has a record of 11-5 on the year while recording three pins. Currently out with an injury, he has placed in both tournaments he competed in, finishing sixth at both the Grand View Open and Spokane Open, according to UP.

Alan Badley (184 pounds), Ranked #16

Badley has gone 15-10 on the season and recorded four pins. He has placed at three tournaments; he finished third at the Battle of the Rockies and fourth at the Grand View and Spokane Opens, according to UP.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

