CCHD hosting immunization clinic on Jan. 21

The Cascade County City-County Health Department is holding a immunization clinic from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Holiday Village Mall, 1200 10th Ave. S. in space 21 on the west end of the main corridor.

COVID-19 and influenza vaccines will be available.

For COVID-19 vaccinations, both primary doses and booster doses are available from Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson and Johnson.

Bring a photo ID, insurance card, and your vaccination card if you have one. Although the vaccines themselves are free of charge, CCHD may bill your insurance company an administration fee to help pay their nursing staff administering the vaccines. If you do not have insurance, there is no charge, according to CCHD.

Influenza vaccines are covered by most insurance. Without insurance, other forms of payment are accepted – the standard dose vaccine is $40 and the higher dose is $80. No one will be turned away for inability to pay, according to CCHD.

Most insurance providers are accepted, but please be advised that CCHD is unable to accept Humana or Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage – they accept the red, white, and blue Medicare cards.

If you having symptoms of a respiratory illness, wait until you are recovered before seeking vaccination. People with no symptoms or mild symptoms are encouraged to get tested at the Alluvion Health drive-through at the fairgrounds, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; remain at home while awaiting your test results and seek medical attention if your symptoms become severe.

Alluvion Health will be holding another clinic at the Holiday Village Mall on Jan. 26 from 2-6 p.m.

