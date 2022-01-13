MDT seeking public comment on I-15 project

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposal to crack seal and chip seal about 19 miles of I-15 both north and south of Craig.

The project begins one half mile north of the Augusta Interchange (Exit 228) and extends north ending one half mile north of the Hardy Creek Interchange (Exit 247).

Proposed work includes crack sealing, seal, and cover (chip seal), and new pavement markings on I-15 and the adjacent crossroads and ramps. The purpose of the project is to extend the life of the pavement and improve skid resistance.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2023, depending on completion of all project development activities and availability of funding. No new right-of-way or utility relocations will be needed.

Comments may be submitted online or in writing to Montana Department of Transportation, Great Falls office at P.O. Box 1359, Great Falls, MT 59403-1359. Please note that comments are for project UPN 9946000.

The public is encouraged to contact Great Falls District Preconstruction Engineer Jimmy Combs at 406-788-2773 or District Projects Engineer Chris Ward at 406-454-5894.

Persons who need an alternative format should contact the Office of Civil Rights, Department of Transportation, 2701 Prospect Avenue, P.O. Box 201001, Helena, MT 59620. Telephone 406-444-5416 or Montana Relay Service at 711.

