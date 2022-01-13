GFPD seeking public’s help in finding person wanted in relation to downtown assault

The Great Falls Police Department has been investigating incidents of assault on homeless people in the downtown area.

The assaults reportedly occurred in September and October 2021.

Det. Will Fleming of the GFPD has been investigating the cases and is now asking for the public’s help to find one of the people wanted in relation to the assaults.

GFPD seeking information on downtown assaults

In December 2021, officers arrested 18-year-old Caleb Lee Swanson for his involvement with October assault.

A warrant has been issued for Zachary Martin Schmitt for his involvement in that assault and the GFPD is asking the public for their help to locate him.

According to GFPD, Schmitt is described as a 20-year-old white male, 6-feet tall, weighing 170 pounds with blond hair and brown eyes.

The total bond for Schmitt’s warrant is $3,580.

Schmitt may be armed and dangerous, according to GFPD.

According to GFPD, they likely won’t be able to charge anyone as it appears through the investigation to have been a mutual altercation that involved a bat. In those cases, they often charge both people or neither.

The October assault appears to have been unprovoked, according to GFPD.

“The GFPD is aware these assaults affected many members of the community. This was apparent when several community members participated in a candlelight vigil for the victims. The GFPD takes crimes against all members of our community seriously and appreciates the assistance of community members in helping to solve these types of crimes,” according to GFPD release.

Information related to Schmitt’s whereabouts and arrest could result in compensation through Crimestoppers.

Anyone with information regarding Schmitt’s whereabouts, is asked to call Fleming at 406-455-8519 or Det. Sgt. Derek Mahlum at 406-781-8926.

Tips may also be sent by private message to the GFPD Facebook page, or by logging on to P3TIPS.COM.

Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

