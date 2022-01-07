Jan. 15 symphony concert highlights French Horn player

The Great Falls Symphony continues its 63rd season on Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Mansfield Theater, with Fanfare, featuring Leelanee Sterrett on French Horn as she performs Strauss’ Horn Concerto No. 1.

For tickets, contact the Mansfield Box Office at 406-455-8514, or visit gfsymphony.org.

Be sure to check out Maestro Grant Harville’s free pre-concert talk, Symphony Preview, at Great Falls College MSU or via Facebook Live at noon Jan. 13. Learn more about the music featured in the upcoming program and participate in a Q & A with Harville and Sterrett.

A principal with the New York Philharmonic, Sterrett is an alumna of Ensemble Connect, Carnegie Hall’s collective of young professionals and music advocates and serves on the horn faculties of Rutgers University and New York University. A northern-Michigan native, Sterrett grew up in a musically enthusiastic family and attended Interlochen Arts Academy, according to the symphony. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison and a master’s degree from the Yale School of Music. Her primary teachers include William Purvis, Douglas Hill, and Julie Schleif. Ms. Sterrett has spent summers at the Tanglewood Music Center, the Pacific and Sarasota music festivals, the National Orchestral Institute, and the Banff Centre for the Arts. She is a past prizewinner in the International Horn Competition of America and the Yamaha Young Performing Artists Program.

In recent seasons, Sterrett has made solo appearances at Carnegie Hall, with the New Haven Symphony Orchestra, and at the 2015 International Horn Symposium with her Philharmonic colleagues.

Asked about her most inspiring composers, Sterrett said, “Stravinsky, Ravel, and Richard Strauss. Their colors and harmonies are unlike anyone else’s, and they all wrote beautifully for horn.”

The Mansfield Theater continues to recommended masks but they are not required.

“We are aware that this may make some of our patrons uncomfortable with coming to the theater. That is why we are continuing to video record our performances and we will make the concerts available to our subscribers online at a later date. We will keep you informed about our online subscription series options as the season progresses,” according to the symphony.

