Four neighborhood councils meet Jan. 10-14.

Neighborhood Council 7 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 10 in the Civic Center Gibson Room.

Agenda items include committee reports, HOME-ARP funds, City Commission work session presentation, election of officers, Park Drive request and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 1 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 11 in the Meadowlark School Library.

Agenda items include Neighborhood Watch and speeding concerns discussion with Lt. Tony Munkres, election of officers, council Facebook page and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items include bylaw review, election of officers, council Facebook page, City Commission work session presentation and neighborhood concerns.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Jan. 13 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include nuisance property and other legal department updates with City Attorney Jeff Hindoien, traffic study on 36th Street and 4th Avenue by public works, council Facebook page, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

