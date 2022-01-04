Newberry has full January lineup

The Newberry has a full concert lineup for January, with rock, country and hip-hop.

This month’s events include:

Folk Night, Jan. 10: Scott Cook is joined by Stephie James and Great Falls native Carrie Morin for a night of folk music. Cook returns to The Newberry after performing as support for Ross Cooper in 2021. This is a seated event with $25 general admission tickets. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Montana native playing folk night at The Newberry

Wade Bowen and Stoney LaRue, Jan. 13: Wade Bowen and Stoney LaRue are Texas natives bringing their country/red dirt music to The Newberry. General admission tickets are $35. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Yonder Mountain String Band with Buffalo Commons, Jan. 20: Yonder Mountain String Band is a Colorado-based quintet that has pioneered jam-grass act. Their newest album, Get Yourself Outside, boasts a reinvigorated energy. General admission tickets are $35. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Joe Nichols, Brother Ali coming to The Newberry

Plain White T’s, Jan. 24: The Plain White T’s are an American rock band from Illinois, formed in 1997 by high school friends Tom Higgenson, Dave Tirio and Ken Fletcher. The group is best known in the U.S. for the number-one hit song “Hey There Delilah.” General admission tickets are $30, doors are at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Portion of TIF request approved for Newberry event center

There are also sold out performances by Steve-O on Jan. 6 and Hinder on Jan. 28.

The Newberry partners announce plans for event center; concerts to start in October

The full event calendar of concerts and events can be found on Facebook or the website. Tickets for these shows can be purchased online or at The Newberry box office located on 420 Central Ave. Box office hours are Monday-Saturday 12-6 p.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

