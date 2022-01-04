Malmstrom raises health level; omicron confirmed in Cascade County

public speaking to an audience as long as social distancing is maintained;

single person alone in an office space;

when actively participating in physical fitness activities and proper physical distancing is maintained;

children between the ages of two to five under the care of the Child Development Center or Family Child Care homes;

facilities that manage reservations for a space that limit it to single-family use (e.g. parent/child area at fitness center, etc..);

base housing and private living quarters in dormitory buildings.

All beneficiaries aged 12 and older are now eligible for a COVID-19 booster shot.

Malmstrom raises health level, implements mask rule due to COVID-19 case increase [September 2021]

Active duty military members have been required to get vaccinated, unless they have an exemption.

Airmen and family members can schedule their vaccine or booster shots through the base immunization clinic at 406-731-4633.

Malmstrom had lowered its HPCON level from Bravo back to Alpha in October.

As of last week’s update from the Cascade County City-County Health Department, the county’s COVID numbers were still trending downward and the Great Falls Public Schools district lifted the mask mandate for elementary schools on Jan. 3. The district had previously lifted the mask mandates for middle and high schools.

GFPS to lift mask requirement for elementary schools Jan. 3

A reader asked about those who get home tests and whether those results are being reported.

Ben Spencer at CCHD said that underreporting of positive cases has been a concern throughout the pandemic.

He told The Electric that “some people with symptoms do not get tested, and with the increased availability of at-home rapid tests, some probable cases are not confirmed with a PCR test. This can affect travel plans—you can still test positive for weeks or months after being infected, and without a confirmed PCR test record you could be treated as having an active infection and be restricted from flying. We strongly urge anyone who tests positive with an at-home test to get a confirmatory PCR test as soon as possible.”

Cascade County COVID numbers remain low another week

Though the numbers had been trending downward, Spencer said on Jan. 3 that CCHD was starting to see a slight increase in case numbers overall, which was expected due to the holidays and the omicron variant.

Four cases of omicron have been confirmed in Cascade County, but the delta variant remains the dominant strain, Spencer said.

He said that 24 test samples from Cascade County underwent variant sequencing from Dec. 29-30 and were confirmed as variants: