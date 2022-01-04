GFPS continuing work to restore power at East Middle

East Middle School remains closed this week while the district works to repair power to the school.

The school’s transformer, which is owned by the district, failed on Jan. 3 and requires service before service can be restored, according to GFPS.

NorthWestern Energy crews are in contact with the school district so that service to East Middle School can be restored as quickly as possible once the school district’s electrical contractor completes the repair.

East Middle going remote for remainder of week due to power outage

East is operating on remote learning through Jan. 7 at this time.

Students are receiving their lessons through Google classroom.

Grab and go lunches are available at Paris Gibson Education Center cafeteria from 11 a.m. until noon daily.

All activities at East Middle School for the week are cancelled.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our students, their families and our staff during this unexpected event,” Superintendent Tom Moore said in a release. “Our contractors need adequate time for the proper equipment to be acquired and installed correctly.

The district thanked Northwestern Energy Officials and Cascade Electric for their immediate and ongoing response to this untimely situation.

For questions about student assignments or support services, contact East Middle School administration at 406-268-6500

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

