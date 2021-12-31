Happy New Year from The Electric

It’s been another long, strange year, but here we are preparing to ring in 2022.

I don’t know about you, but I’m exhausted, though still hopeful that next year will be better.

This year saw continued growth at The Electric, something I’m very proud of.

In 2020, The Electric nearly doubled web traffic over 2019 and this year, we not only sustained that number, we topped it.

Great Falls Greats 2021, The Electric’s 4th anniversary and a thank you

That tells me that the community does care about local news and that in the crisis that was 2020, people came to The Electric for current and accurate information, devoid of opinion or fluff.

More importantly, it tells me that those of you came to The Electric during a crisis, but as that crisis has waned, you’ve stayed and continued reading our coverage of local government, economic development and more.

To all of you, thank you.

Thank you for reading, thank you for sharing and telling your friends to read too.

Community thanks: Local business owners share stories of goodness from 2020

Thank you to those of you who advertise, subscribe and contribute.

During 2021, The Electric published nearly as many stories as it did in 2020, and while the plan to expand into sports hasn’t quite come together yet (don’t worry, it’s in the works), I’ve been busy all the same.

Jason Laird and I teamed up to bring a daily weather forecast and that’s been a fun addition to the website with more to come in that area.

The Electric also partnered with the Great Falls Take Down Take Out page to launch a restaurant week that was a ton of fun and we’re already working on ideas for next year.

I’ve also made attempts at recruiting an intern and creating a journalism training program with little luck so far, but I’m not giving up just yet.

I’ve been working with legislators and currently legislative staff to draft a bill changing the antiquated public notice laws to expand options for local governments to publish public notices.

Celebrating three years of The Electric, and introducing Great Falls Greats

Early in the year, I assisted in drafting a bill that was roughly 300 pages and has since turned into an interim study committee to work on proposed bill and bring the law into the digital age and also, ideally, improve the public’s awareness of the government actions happening around them.

This fall, I pitched that the 2022 National Main Street Conference (in my home state of Virginia) should include a session on working with media, recruiting Kellie from the Downtown Great Falls Association to present with me, and we were selected. So in May, we’ll be presenting at the national conference, and I’ll pretend to take a short vacation and visit family while I’m there.

I also completed, finally, my Masters of Science in International Relations, with a concentration in national security this year. I started it ageas ago as a rookie military reporter in Alabama and life got in the way for awhile, but the pandemic seemed like a good time to knock that out. If you saw me dancing around this fall, it was probably when I got an A in my final class, and when I found out I was done and definitely right before Christmas when my diploma arrived.

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Great Falls Grateful

The Great Falls Greats contest had its second year and doubled in votes.

Next summer, the contest will turn three and The Electric will celebrate its fifth anniversary, with big things in the works.

Going into 2022, we’re still working on plans to expand coverage into sports, but it’s going to take more funding and another body since I don’t actually have magical powers to be everywhere at once, try as I might.

I’m also hoping to add another person to focus on education in the next year, but that will also take more funding.

If you’re interested in seeing sports and expanded education coverage at The Electric, consider advertising or contributing. That information is available here. Or, if you have a different idea, feel free to send me an email at jenn@theelectricgf.com and we can discuss!

Thank you again to this community that supports my love for local news and continuing this little experiment.

Hope you have all had a lovely holiday season, are staying warm and healthy!

Happy New Year Great Falls, here’s to a great 2022!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

