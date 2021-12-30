Petsgiving: Ziggy

Name: Ziggy

Age: 5

Breed: terrier mix

Human(s): Tiffany and my late dad Steve

Where did you come from? I was rescued from the streets of California.

What’s your favorite toy? Bacon nylabone which I tease my sister Zoe with.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Being the cutest ever and just being there for mom when she needs extra cuddles.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? I tried running away from home once but mom saw me climbing the fence and yelled at me so I haven’t tried since.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Mom works way too much and she won’t share her food with me.

Where’s your favorite patio? The front porch is my favorite spot. The sun comes through the window and I just absorb the heat.

What are your aliases? Ziggy butt, Zig Zig

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? My poodle/shih tzu sister Zoe

What’s your favorite place to go? For a car ride anywhere.

What are your hobbies? Eating, sleeping, cuddling with mom and teasing Zoe

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I’m a good girl and don’t get into things I’m not supposed to.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? A Diamond in the Ruff is my favorite place to get pampered. I always come out looking adorable.

What’s your fitness routine? I’m pretty laid back but I do like to run once in awhile. My little legs are quick and mom can’t catch me.

What are you thankful for? I’m thankful to be in my mom’s life. She’s so good to me and sometimes if I’m really good she will give me extra treats and cuddles.

