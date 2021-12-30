Petsgiving: Nova

Name: Nova

Age: 10 months

Breed: Labradoodle

Human(s): Tim, Kimberly, Hunter, and Clark

Where did you come from? Great Falls.

What’s your favorite toy? Anything that squeaks, it drives my parents crazy! Especially when they’re watching TV!

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Puppy training school, I actually got an award!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Pick on my older sister, she’s much smaller than me.

What do your humans do to make you mad? They feed my sister table scraps but not me. I’m much cuter may I add!

Where’s your favorite patio? The one in my big backyard.

What are your aliases? Nova Jean, Novs, I often get called my sister’s name Olivia.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? The neighbor dogs, we run the fence and share toys.

What’s your favorite place to go? Doggie day care! I get to play with other dogs all day!

What are your hobbies? Digging holes, chewing toys, sleeping, and picking on my sister.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A new wooden fence mom had just put up to patch a hole in the other fence.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Riverview Grooming. Aunt Daphne is the best!

What’s your fitness routine? I love playing fetch and walks with my dad!

What are you thankful for? My family and nice warm bed to sleep in every night!

