Petsgiving: Allie and Stella

Name: Allie and Stella

Age: 12 and 7

Breed: Australian Shepherd and Border Collie

Human(s): Mike and Dillon

Where did you come from? Belt

What’s your favorite toy? Any that squeak.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Protecting my family!

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Nipped the vet!

What do your humans do to make you mad? Make us wear leashes.

Where’s your favorite patio? The ranch.

What are your aliases? Squarely, and Big Butt.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Each other.

What’s your favorite place to go? The ranch.

What are your hobbies? Squirrel hunting.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? Cowboy boots.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Dad (Mutt n Fancy grooming)

What’s your fitness routine? Walk 4+ miles every day.

What are you thankful for? Treats!

