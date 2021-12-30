Petsgiving: Adrian

Name: Adrian

Age: 13

Breed: Shihtzu

Human(s): Shaun & April Tatarka

Where did you come from? God.

What’s your favorite toy? Light-up ball.

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Making people feel good when they come home.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ruined a lot of lamp cords as a pup.

What do your humans do to make you mad? Forget to share their breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Where’s your favorite patio? Backyard.

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What are your aliases? Pups, monkeys, Aids.

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Mom and Dad

What’s your favorite place to go? Gramma’s

What are your hobbies? Sleeping and visiting grandma.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A steak.

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch.

What’s your fitness routine? Walk twice a week.

What are you thankful for? My home.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

