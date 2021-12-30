Petsgiving: Adrian
Name: Adrian
Age: 13
Breed: Shihtzu
Human(s): Shaun & April Tatarka
Where did you come from? God.
What’s your favorite toy? Light-up ball.
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Making people feel good when they come home.
What’s the worst thing you ever did? Ruined a lot of lamp cords as a pup.
What do your humans do to make you mad? Forget to share their breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Where’s your favorite patio? Backyard.
What are your aliases? Pups, monkeys, Aids.
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Mom and Dad
What’s your favorite place to go? Gramma’s
What are your hobbies? Sleeping and visiting grandma.
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A steak.
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Fetch.
What’s your fitness routine? Walk twice a week.
What are you thankful for? My home.
