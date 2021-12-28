Off-duty GFPD officer involved in shooting

On Dec. 27 an off-duty Great Falls Police Department officer was involved in a shooting.

At about 4:24 a.m. Dec. 27, a male attempted to unlawfully break into the home of an off-duty officer and the “incident evolved to the point the officer fired a gun and the male was shot. The male was transported to the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries,” according to a release from GFPD.

GFPD Chief Jeff Newton asked the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation to lead the investigation.

Once that investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Cascade County Attorney’s office for review, according to the release.

Per department policy, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the completion of the investigation, according to GFPD.

The department is not releasing the name of the officer or the male involved at this time.

