Dogsgiving: Tucker Gabriel
Name: Tucker Gabriel
Age: 14
Breed: Westie
Human(s): Chad, Amber, Lillie & Dylan
Where did you come from? Santa
What’s your favorite toy? Ropes and anything that squeaks!
What’s your biggest accomplishment? Fist bumping with my sister!
What’s the worst thing you ever did? I ate the door jam trying to get to my humans (ooops)!
What do your humans do to make you mad? Bop me with the wrapping paper roll.
Where’s your favorite patio? I’m easy, any one will do.
What are your aliases? Tuck, Tuckie, Tucker Gabe, Cracker
Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Millie Memphis Belle
What’s your favorite place to go? Where ever my humans go, but camping and the lake are probably my favorite!
What are your hobbies? Sleeping.
What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? I don’t wanna talk about it!
Where do you get your hair and nails done? Diamond in the Ruff
What’s your fitness routine? Fetch a couple times a month.
What are you thankful for? My dad! He’s my best friend.
You must be logged in to post a comment.