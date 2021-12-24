Dogsgiving: Ekho

Name: Ekho

Age: 10

Breed: Australian Shepherd

Human(s): Ariel

Where did you come from? A farm in Choteau

What’s your favorite toy? Kolby the Koala

What’s your biggest accomplishment? I graduated intermediate agility class at Fetch. I’ve also ran most the mountain biking trails on the River’s Edge Trail, no big deal.

What’s the worst thing you ever did? When I was a puppy I ripped up about $1,000 worth of my mom’s clothes

What do your humans do to make you mad? Sometimes when we have guests over I have to sit in “time out” for a while until I calm down, which is no fun.

Where’s your favorite patio? My backyard! My parents built me a nice little patio that overlooks a pond.

What are your aliases? Ek-a-lek, Red Dog

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Luna, my little Persian cat sister

What’s your favorite place to go? The River’s Edge Trail!

What are your hobbies? I like running, agility, walking, and herding cats.

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? My mom’s clothes, whoops!

Where do you get your hair and nails done? Diamond in the Ruff

What’s your fitness routine? I go for daily walks, runs on the weekend, and practice agility when I can.

What are you thankful for? I am thankful for my family <3

