Dogsgiving: Charlie and Camper

Name: Charlie and Camper

Age:12 and 4

Breed: Chocolate Lab and pound hound

Human(s): Mallory and Max

Where did you come from? Mom and Dad moved me here from Florida, then picked up my brother Camper from the Havre Animal Shelter

What’s your favorite toy? We love a good fetch ball and a nice bone to chew

What’s your biggest accomplishment? Big swims and hikes in Montana

Dogsgiving: A Tail of Thanks

What’s the worst thing you ever did? Eat mom and dad’s textbooks when they were still in school…

What do your humans do to make you mad? We never seem to get fed from the table enough…

Where’s your favorite patio? Mom and dad just moved us out of town, so now we have a whole big yard to roam!

What are your aliases? Chuck, Charles, Chucklebee Jones; Campy, Shmampy, Campleberg

Who’s your best (non-human) friend? Nelli and Willow, our aunt Erin’s fur kids!

What’s your favorite place to go? We love camping with mom and dad to go swimming and eat lots of snacks

What are your hobbies? Chasing deer, snoring loudly, swimming, and snuggles

What’s the most expensive thing you ever ate? A pair of mom’s shoes and dad’s prescription glasses…oops

Where do you get your hair and nails done? At home! We’re low maintenance!

What’s your fitness routine? I (Charlie) can’t walk too well anymore, but I go to water treadmill therapy every week with my dogtor! Camper gets all his exercise chasing deer around the field at our new house

What are you thankful for? Ear rubs, being fed from the table, snuggles on the couch, and anyone I can give kisses to.

