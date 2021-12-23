GFPS asking for rezone, aggregation of Kranz Park lots for parking lot, practice fields

During their Dec. 28 meeting, the city planning board will consider a request from Great Falls Public Schools district to vacate the rights of way for 17th Street South between 3rd Avenue South and 4th Avenue South and 4th Alley South and aggregate those vacated areas.

This year the city swapped property with GFPS and the district got six lots from the city that are within Kranz Park.

The district is planning a parking lot, closer to the high school stadium, and extending the practice fields further west onto the those lots.

GFPS is also requesting to rezone those lots from parks and open space to public lands and institutional, which would unify the school’s property under one zoning district.

Staff recommends that the aggregation be approved to eliminate unnecessary lot lines making it easier for the district to construct future facilities in compliance with the city zoning code.

Neighborhood Council considered the request during their Dec. 9 meeting and voted in favor of the rezone and aggregation.

Once the planning board considers the request, it will next be considered by the City Commission and if approved, the public works department will further review the proposal for the abandonment of utilities and dedication of any necessary easements, which are needed due to existing utilities in the rights of way.

