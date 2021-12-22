COVID numbers continue decline in Cascade County

Cascade County added 85 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, according to the weekly update from the City-County Health Department’s Dec. 22 report.

That brings the cumulative total to 17,041 cases in the county since the start of the pandemic.

The new case rate is 14.9 per 100,000, a continued decline and the lowest rate since July. It’s down from last week’s rate of 16.3 per 100.000, according to CCHD.

The positivity rate is down to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July, and down from last week’s rate of 7.7 percent.

There were two new COVID-19 related deaths over the last week, according to CCHD, bringing the cumulative total to 281.

As of Dec. 20, there were 85,796 total vaccine doses administered in the county, according to the state dashboard, and 36,321 people were fully immunized, or 48 percent of the eligible population.

There were 16 new breakthrough cases over the last week, according to CCHD, bringing the cumulative total to 1,343 since February.

A breakthrough case is when a person tests positive for COVID after being fully vaccinated. A person is considered fully vaccinated when they have received the full initial series of a vaccine, which is two doses for Pfizer and Moderna, and one dose for Johnson and Johnson.

As of Dec. 20, there were 11 people hospitalized at Benefis Health System with COVID-19, four of whom were vaccinated. There were 149 non-COVID patients at Benefis, according to the state report.

There were two in the ICU and two on ventilators, according to Benefis.

At Great Falls Clinic, there were no COVID patients hospitalized as of Dec. 20, according to the state report.

