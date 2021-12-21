United Airlines adding flights, capacity at Great Falls airport

United Airlines released their first quarter schedule over the last week and “it shows a sizable increase in flights and introduction of larger aircraft with first class,” at the Great Falls International Airport, according to airport director, John Faulkner.

Faulkner said the airline will fly with 9 percent more capacity at the Great Falls airport beginning in January and those numbers are compared to pre-pandemic levels due to larger aircraft.

Those flights are to Denver.

The airline is adding a 76-seat jet to Great Falls on most days, beginning in January, Faulkner said.

In February, United will add a third flight and nearly 40 percent more capacity, Faulkner said. That new flight begins Feb. 10, Faulkner said.

By April, the airline will have added about 90 percent more capacity than 2019 with two daily first-class cabin 76-seat aircraft and one 50-seat aircraft.

Faulkner said that United surpassed Delta Airlines on passenger volume in November for the first time ever and “it appears based on this new scheduled, they will be the largest carrier at GTF to start the new year.”

Faulkner said he believed United is adding the flights because they’re overselling their flights out of Great Falls and that the airline is looking to gain market share with Delta’s Minneapolis flight temporarily discontinued due to a pilot shortage.

Delta discontinued the flight in October.

