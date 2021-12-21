GFPS to lift mask requirement for elementary schools Jan. 3

Great Falls Public Schools will lift the mask requirement for elementary students, and across the district, beginning Jan. 3.

According to a statement from the district, officials have been monitoring the COVID-19 infection rates and community transmission rates in Cascade County and have decided to lift the mask requirement as numbers have trended downward.

Masks are still recommended in all schools, especially in areas where physical distancing of six feet or more cannot be maintained for more than 15 minutes, according to GFPS.

“As we look to the new year, there continues to be concern expressed by our professional medical experts regarding COVID-19 variants and the relatively low percentage of school aged children who are fully vaccinated in Cascade County. Our goal is to keep schools open and teachers engaged with our students as much as possible. So, we will continue to monitor the community transmission rates and consult with health officials regularly,” according to a GFPS statement on Dec. 21.

GFPS Superintendent Tom Moore told the school board during their Dec. 13 meeting that he would likely be recommending to lift the mask mandate for elementary students in January as the local COVID numbers continued to decline.

The district lifted the mask requirement for middle and high schools in November.

Masks are still required on school buses due to federal rules.

Parents, staff and students are asked to monitor their health and stay home from school if they aren’t feeling well.

For questions, contact your school administrator of the GFPS district office.

