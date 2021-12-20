North Middle student arrested related to Dec. 19 threat

The Great Falls Police Department has arrested a 13-year-old North Middle School student on Dec. 20, in relation to the threat reported to GFPD on Dec. 19.

Great Falls Public Schools received a report of a possible threat against the middle school around noon Dec. 19 and immediately contacted GFPD, which began an investigation. By the end of the day Dec. 19, the source of the threat had been identified and the GFPD school resource officers continued to investigate throughout the day Dec. 20.

The student arrested has been charged with intimidation, a felony, and was not allowed at the school on Dec. 20. The student’s guardians were cooperative with the investigation, according to GFPD.

The student’s name is not being released, according to GFPD.

“GFPD and GFPS continue to take threats to our schools and our students seriously. Parents and guardians, please talk to your students about communicating any threatening behavior to a responsible adult” according to GFPD.

