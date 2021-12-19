GFPS, GFPD investigating threat report at North Middle School; all GFPS schools operate normally Dec. 20

On Dec. 19, the Great Falls Police Department received a report of a possible threat to North Middle School.

As of 9 p.m. Dec. 19, officials do not believe that the threat is imminent and North Middle and the rest of Great Falls Public Schools will operate normally on Dec. 20, according to a joint GFPD-GFPS release.

On Sunday, GFPS and GFPD identified the source of the threat and are working with those involved, according to the release.

If parents choose to keep students at home on Dec. 20, they will be marked excused, according to the district.

“GFPD and GFPS always take threats of this nature seriously and will act as swiftly as possible, within the bounds of our legal authority to identify and deter any potential threats,” according to a release.

The district has dealt with several reports of threats in recent months, all of which were determined to be unfounded, but it has disrupted student learning.

District officials have also been meeting with GFPD officials to review their protocols and process for communicating such threat investigations to the public.

For background on the recent incidents, see our previous coverage:

GFPD working with CCSO, schools about TikTok challenge; GFPS will operate normally Dec. 17

GFPS says threat at CMR was unfounded

GFPD says unfounded threat at GFHS, asks public to rely on official sources

GFPS addresses process for threat investigations

Two students charged in connection with Oct. 5 incident at East Middle School

GFPs discusses school safety, SRO program, youth behaviors

GFPD searching for person of interest in school bomb threat [2020]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

