Sunday Reads: Dec. 19
Food and Environment Reporting Network: The collective future of American agriculture
The MIT Press Reader: We are who we eat with: Food, distinction and commensality
Flathead Beacon: Glacier National Park unveils details for 2022 reservation system
Taste: Just like brandma made
National Geographic: These masked singers continue an Irish Christmas tradition
Reuters: China to levy higher tariffs on pork imports in 2022 amid supply glut
CityLab: The cities that battle winter with beets
NPR: After a year of deadly weather, cities look to private forecasters to save lives
Associated Press: Banks slowly reconsider overdraft fees, amid public pressure
The Economist: Test results in American schools plummeted during the pandemic
The Washington Post: Russia broadens security demands from West, seeking to curb U.S. and NATO influence on borders
Kaiser Health News: ‘The charges seem crazy’: hospitals impose a ‘facility fee’ — for a video visit
The New York Times: F.D.A. will permanently allow abortion pills by mail
Reuters: New York City bans natural gas in new buildings
The New Yorker: The general of the Space Force has heard your jokes
NPR: In a hot market, you can buy a home with cash — even if you don’t have a lot of it
Associated Press: Pope at 85: Gloves come off as Francis’ reform hits stride
Smithsonian Magazine: For the first time ever, a NASA spacecraft has ‘touched’ the sun
The Washington Post: Cold, heat, fires, hurricanes and tornadoes: The year in weather disasters
NPR: From blood clots to infected neurons, how COVID threatens the brain
Associated Press: Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement
The New Yorker: The baby-box lady of America
The Washington Post: Coming Fed rate hikes mean one thing: Pay off that credit card debt. Now.
Military.com: Congress gives thumbs up to Global War on Terrorism Memorial at prime spot on National Mall
Wired: Supply chain container ships have a size problem
The New York Times: How politics are determining what stove you use
Bloomberg: Chicken price-fixing case ends in mistrial after seven weeks
Grist: Walking America’s car-centric hellscape
Route Fifty: The millennials who are showing more interest in renting than homeownership
The New York Times: They said the tornado would hit at 9:30. It hit at 9:30.
The Washington Post: McDonald’s claws back $105 million from fired CEO
NPR: Omicron may be less severe in South Africa. That may not be the case for the U.S.
Eater: The status of outdoor dining across the country
NPR: A tantalizing clue to why omicron is spreading so quickly
The Washington Post: Workers dismantling base of Richmond’s Lee monument and find what could be a time capsule
The New York Times: ‘Shopping Cart Killer’ suspected in four deaths, police say
Associated Press: Talking crow befriends entire Oregon elementary school
Wired: Renewable energy is great—but the grid can slow it down
The New York Times: The smaller, everyday deals for college athletes under new rules
The 19th News: What happens when you have an all-women city council? New Mexico is about to find out.
NPR: Pfizer plans to test a third dose of its COVID vaccine on infants and young children
Vogue Business: Why fashion’s love affair with TV is big business
Vox: The history of the metal box that’s wrecking the supply chain
The Washington Post: Omicron spreading rapidly in U.S. and could bring punishing wave as soon as January, CDC warns
PBS News Hour: Nurse who got first authorized U.S. COVID vaccine: ‘We cannot continue to live like this’
Associated Press: U.S. officials eye fuel supply for advanced nuclear reactors
The Washington Post: Crucial Antarctic ice shelf could fail within five years, scientists say
NPR: Kronos hack will likely affect how employers issue paychecks and track hours
NPR: Experts crack the secret to last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots before her execution
The Washington Post: Do you need a second copy of your passport — and how do you get one?
Associated Press: One year of vaccines: Many lives saved, many needlessly lost
The Washington Post: An Arkansas waitress served a party that tipped $4,400. It led to her getting fired.
Reveal News: DC Police tried to fire 24 current officers for ‘criminal offenses.’ A powerful panel blocked nearly every one, documents show.
The Washington Post: An ice cream man died of cancer. A funeral procession of ice cream trucks honored ‘the king.’