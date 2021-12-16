GFPD working with CCSO, schools about TikTok challenge; GFPS will operate normally Dec. 17

The Great Falls Police Department is working closely with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, Great Falls Public Schools and Cascade County Rural School Districts, concerning a dangerous TikTok “challenge” that is supposed to take place on Dec. 17.

“The ‘challenge’ is not specific to our area, but is reportedly nationwide,” according to GFPD and “allegedly encourages people/students to call threats in to schools or to bring weapons into school. We are concerned with the potential dangers and disruptions any of this behavior could bring to our communities. Anyone who has a desire for ’15-seconds of fame’ are choosing to put themselves and others in danger.”

GFPS will operate normally on Dec. 17, according to a release.

GFPD said that participants may be committing a felony crime and “risk tarnishing their future. It is simply not worth the consequences. Any participation in any such threatening or violent behavior will be not taken lightly and there will be swift response by law enforcement and school officials.”

GFPD said in a Dec. 16 release that they have not have received any information of threats directed specifically to schools within Great Falls or Cascade County.

“Parents, please speak to your children. If anyone has direct information regarding this challenge or threats of any nature, please call 911 right now. Do not wait to notify law enforcement,” according to GFPD.

Parents are encouraged to call principals of their schools with questions or concerns.

