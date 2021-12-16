CCHD updates vaccine eligibility in Cascade County

On Dec. 9, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, authorizing a booster dose for individuals aged 16 and 17 years of age at least six months after completion of the primary vaccination series with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Although “mixing and matching” different COVID-19 vaccines is generally permitted for booster doses, please be advised that only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently authorized for people under the age of 18.

COVID numbers remain low in Cascade County this week

An updated table summarizing the current vaccine eligibility is below.

Healthcare providers are encouraged to provide a copy to patients with questions about eligibility.

Immunizations are currently available through several local providers:

You may schedule an immunization appointment with the City-County Health Department at https://www.mtreadyclinic.org/ or by calling 406-454-6950 (Option 1). The next dates available for scheduling are Jan. 5-7 – online scheduling will be reopened for those dates shortly.

Alluvion Health is holding a walk-in immunization clinic at the Holiday Village Mall on Dec. 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Alluvion Health is holding a walk-in immunization clinic at the Paris Gibson Education Center on Dec. 22 from 2-6 p.m.

Alluvion Health is holding a walk-in immunization clinic at the Paris Gibson Education Center on Jan. 5 from 2-6 p.m.

You may schedule an immunization appointment with Big Sky Managed Care by calling 406-315-1989.

Availability through other local providers may be viewed at www.vaccines.gov.

