County tax bills out, available online

The Cascade County real estate property tax bills were mailed in late November and taxpayers should now have their bills.

The bills are also available online.

Taxes are due by Dec. 31.

The county will be closed on Dec. 31 so if you are paying in person, you have until 5 p.m. Jan. 3, but to “avoid waiting, it is suggested you mail in your payment prior to the due date or pay online,” according to the county.

The tax bills were delayed due to a change in taxable values by the Montana Department of Revenue for Calumet Montana Refining. The change would have cut the Great Falls Public Schools district budget, which had been approved over the summer as required by law and before the DoR made the change.

The DoR lowered Caumet’s taxable value by $2.14 million, which would have cut the GFPS budget by $518,000.

The district asked the county to recertify the county’s taxable values so that it would receive the amount of funding budgeted for, but other taxpayers will pay a bit more to make up the difference.

In November, County Commissioners voted unanimously to reset the levies for GFPS.

There was no public comment during the November meeting and officials said no written comment had been received.

GFPS was the only taxing entity to request the recertification of their taxable values.

