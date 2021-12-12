Sunday Reads: Dec. 12

Here’s this week’s reading list. Have a great week Great Falls.

The New York Times: What does it mean to save a neighborhood?

CityLab: U.S. cities fight great resignation with relief aid

The Washington Post: Judge says Texas abortion law’s enforcement mechanism unconstitutional

ABC News: ‘It’s just crazy’: 12 major cities hit all-time homicide records

Flathead Beacon: Flathead County library director resigns amid board meddling

The Washington Post: Many parents of school shooters ignore glaring warning signs. This grandmother didn’t.

The Virginian-Pilot: ‘Create the city that you deserve’: Pharrell encourages NSU graduates, becomes honorary graduate himself

NPR: Hear the new sounds that show life returning in these coral reefs

The New York Times: U.S. intelligence sees Russian plan for possible Ukraine invasion

The Economist: If the United States pulls back, the world will become more dangerous

Associated Press: Shortage of snowplow drivers hampers states as storms arrive

NPR: Inflation is red hot, soaring to 6.8 percent in November, the highest in nearly four decades

Slate: What if old buildings are greener than new ones?

CNBC: People are paying top dollar for cocktails with no alcohol in them

The Washington Post: Libation frustrations: Holiday supply chain problems hit the beverage industry

Bloomberg: That cream cheese shortage you heard about? Cyberattacks played a part

NPR: The NIH director on why Americans aren’t getting healthier, despite medical advances

Associated Press: Omicron v. delta: Battle of coronavirus mutants is critical

The New York Times: Schools are closing classrooms on Fridays. Parents are furious.

Axios: Economist group touts Build Back Better as inflation offset

Reuters: Free PACER? Bill to end fees for online court records advances in Senate

The New York Times: The coronavirus attacks fat tissue, scientists find

The Washington Post: Amtrak worker shortage slows railroad’s pandemic recovery, expansion plans

NPR: A Texas school district is reviewing 400 library books after a GOP lawmaker’s inquiry

The New York Times: A bitcoin boom fueled by cheap power, empty plants and few rules

CityLab: Why U.S. infrastructure costs so much

The New York Times: Seeking space for solar farms, cities find room at their airports

Associated Press: Looted Gilgamesh tablet returns to Iraq in formal ceremony

NPR: Pro-Trump counties now have far higher COVID death rates. Misinformation is to blame

