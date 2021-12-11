City seeking applicants for several boards

The following city boards and commissions have current openings.

Citizen Interest Forms are available at the city manager’s office, Civic Center, Room 201, by calling 455-8450; or may be downloaded from the Citizen Interest Form Page.​

PARK AND RECREATION ADVISORY BOARD

The City Commission is accepting applications to serve on the Park and Recreation Board. There are currently two openings for three-year terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024.

The board consists of seven members. The board advises the City Commission and the city manager on all matters related to the Park and Recreation programs in the City of Great Falls. Meetings are held on the second Monday of each month at 3 p.m. Applicants must live within the city limits. For more information, contact Patty Rearden at 771-1265. Application deadline has been extended to Jan. 4, 2022, by 5 p.m.

ETHICS COMMITTEE

The City Commission is seeking applications for the Great Falls Ethics Committee for one position. The appointee will serve a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024. Applicants must reside within the city limits, must be qualified electors and may not be city employees.

Applicants should have expertise/qualifications in the following areas: public administration, governmental operation, political practices or legal practice if possible.

The committee meetx on an as needed basis. For more information contact Krista Artis at 455-8450. Application has been extended to Jan. 4, 2022, by 5 p.m.

MANSFIELD CENTER FOR PERFORMING ARTS BOARD

There is currently one opening for the remainder of a three-year term through Dec. 31, 2022.

The board consists of five to seven members. The board advises on all matters related to the successful operation of the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and public meeting rooms. Meetings are the third Friday of each month at noon. For more information contact Owen Grubenhoff at 455-8510. Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

