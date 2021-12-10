Montana Red Cross, others hosting multi-agency resource center for those affected by fires in Gibson Flats, Denton

The Montana Red Cross and Cascade County Community Organizations Active in Disaster are teaming up to host a multi-agency resource center in Great Falls on Dec. 11 to help families following the Gibson Flats and Denton wildfires.

The resource center will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building at Montana ExpoPark, 400 3rd St. N.W. in Great Falls, and will connect families with a wide range of resources and organizations that can help with immediate needs as well as long-term recovery. Services provided include mental health support, spiritual care, restoration services, housing assistance, financial assistance, distribution of cleanup supplies and help navigating insurance claims, according to the Montana Red Cross.

The event will give families the opportunity to sit down with local nonprofits, community leaders and other organizations to discuss the services available and how best to access them.

On Dec. 1, a wind-driven wildfire, that was determined to be arson and three people have been charged, destroyed at 13 homes and 16 outbuildings in the Gibson Flats area southeast of Great Falls. On that same day, the West Wind fire, also pushed by high winds, forced the evacuation of the entire town of Denton in Fergus County. At least 13 homes were destroyed in that community as well as businesses, bridges and grain elevators.

Community partners provided food, lodging, shelter and support to those impacted by the fires and will continue to help families with their long-term recovery, according to the Red Cross.

For more information about the resource center event or if your organization would like to take part, call Shellie Creveling with the Red Cross at 406-468-8875.

Because of the tremendous generosity and outpouring of community support that has already taken place, the donation of material items will not be accepted at Saturday’s event, according to the Red Cross.

