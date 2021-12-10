Agencies responded to wildfires near Wadsworth Pond Dec. 10

On Dec. 10, agencies responded to two separate wildfires in the area of Wadsworth Pond and the intersection of Central Avenue West, Sun River Road and McIver Road, according to Great Falls Fire Rescue.

GFFR, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Officer and multiple volunteer fire departments responded to the fires.

According to GFFR, the fires were out.

Montana Red Cross, others hosting multi-agency resource center for those affected by fires in Gibson Flats, Denton

According to GFFR, the fires are currently under investigation and the extent of damage has not yet fully been determined.

Three arrested in connection to Dec. 1 Gibson Flats fire

We’ll update this story as more information is available.

Cascade County is currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions, which the county implemented on Dec. 3 in reaction to the Gibson Flats fires, low precipitation and high winds.

Cascade County lifts fire restrictions

The Gibson Flats fires on Dec. 1 destroyed 13 homes, 16 outbuildings and many vehicles and other property items, according to CCSO.

On Dec. 8, CCSO charged three people with arson and other crimes for intentionally starting the Gibson Flats fires.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

