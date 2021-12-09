Malmstrom brings home Blanchard Trophy for fourth consecutive win

The 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base has been named the the Blanchard Trophy winner for the fourth consecutive time in Global Strike Challenge 2021.

Global Strike Challenge 21 included about 450 competitors throughout nine wings.

Malmstrom brings home Blanchard Trophy again this year, plus 10 other awards in Global Strike Challenge [2019]

“It is the world’s premier bomber, intercontinental ballistic missile, helicopter operations and security forces competition, with units representing the Air Force Global Strike Command, Air Combat Command, Air Force Reserve Command and the Air National Guard,” according to the Air Force.

The Blanchard Trophy was first awarded in 1967 to the 351st Strategic Missile Wing based out of Whiteman AFB in Missouri. The trophy is named after Gen. William H. Blanchard who served as the United States Air Force vice chief of staff and represents the best missile wing within the command.

Malmstrom racks up awards in 2017 Global Strike Challenge, including Blanchard Trophy for best missile wing

The 341st Missile Wing won their first Blanchard in 1976 and was the first wing to win back-to-back Blanchard trophies in 1990 and 1991. The wing has the most back-to-back wins out of the command and has won the most Blanchard’s to date, with 13 victories.

Malmstrom won in 2015, 2017 and 2019.

“The Global Strike Challenge is a great opportunity to show off our capabilities and build camaraderie with our global strike counterparts,” Col. Anita Feugate Opperman, 341st commander, said in a release. “We continue to make history by taking home the Blanchard trophy once again and that is because of our Airmen who made it possible.”

Along with the Blanchard trophy, Malmstrom brought home the following awards:

Linhard Trophy – won by the 12th Missile Squadron

McMahon Trophy – won by the 490th Missile Squadron

Neary Trophy – won by the 12th Missile Squadron

Bourland Trophy – won by the 40th Helicopter Squadron

Charlie Fire Team Trophy – won by the 341st Security Forces Group

Best ICBM Missile Maintenance Team

Best ICBM Missile Communications Team

Best Security Forces Mental and Physical Challenge

Best M18 Shooter – won by Airman First Class Lee Laudolff

Best Convoy and Aerial Interdiction

Best Launch Facility Recapture and Threat Detection

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

