Love’s is now open

Love’s Travel Stops is now open in Great Falls at the I-15 interchange at the airport exit.

The company opened the Great Falls location, as well as one in North Dakota, one in Iowa and one in Texas on Dec. 9, according to a company release.

The Great Falls location is more than 9,000 square feet and is open 24/7.

The location features a Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Subway. Those restaurants open Dec. 13, according to the company.

The Great Falls stop has 56 truck parking spaces; 49 car parking spaces; five diesel bays; four showers; laundry facilities; a CAT scale; and a dog park.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s is donating $2,000 to nonprofits in each town and in Great Falls, the donation is going to CASA-CAN.

