12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Volunteering; Eat, Drink and Be Merry

It’s the eighth day of 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer.

Jenn accidentally missed the seventh day, just a few things going on, so they’re being combined here.

The seventh day was volunteer day and the United Way of Cascade County has a great central location of volunteer opportunities online.

United Way also made a 31 days of Volunteering calendar with a mix of day specific volunteer opportunities and evergreen ideas.

The holidays are always a great time to volunteer and it’s also a good time to find out about what opportunities and needs are available year-round. There’s always a need for volunteers at downtown events in the summer months such as the Fourth of July Hootenanny, the Downtown Summer Jam concerts and other events organized by the Downtown Great Falls Association.

For Dec. 9, it’s the eighth day of 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer and it’s Eat, Drink and be Merry: In between the shopping, spend some time eating, drinking and being merry all over town.

There’s lots of holiday specials and merriment to be had all over town.

We’d recommend using the Great Falls Take Down and Take Out page to help find restaurant suggestions, hours, menus and more.

