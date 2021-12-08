Joe Nichols coming to The Newberry

Joe Nichols is coming to The Newberry on July 9.

Nichols “has been a mainstay of country music for two decades, bridging the gap between the genre’s old-school roots and contemporary era. He’s a 21st century traditionalist- an artist who’s both timely and timeless, racking up a half-dozen Number 1 singles and ten Top 10 hits with a sound that honors his heroes. From his first radio smash, 2002’s ‘The Impossible,’ to 2021’s ‘Home Run,’ Nichols has proudly done things his own way, blurring the boundaries between country music’s past and present along the way,” according to a release from The Newberry.

Nichols has three Grammy nominations, a CMA award, and an ACM trophy.

Nichols is an Arkansas native who grew up listening to icons like George Strait, Merle Haggard, George Jones, and Buck Owens, according to a release.

General admission tickets start at $45.

The Newberry is located at 420 Central Ave., in downtown Great Falls. Tickets can be purchased online, or at the box office Monday through Saturday from 12-6 p.m. Contact The Newberry at events@thenewberrymt.com with general questions about tickets, concerts or concerns.

