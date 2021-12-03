12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Community Traditions

It’s the sixth day of 12 Days of Great Falls Cher and today’s all about community traditions.

A favorite, longtime community tradition is back tonight.

It’s the 38th Annual Christmas Stroll in downtown Great Falls tonight from 5-9 p.m.

Streets will be closed at 3 p.m.

Events in the intersections are:

2nd Street: Beatles Yellow Submarine launching pool noodles every half hour starting at 5:30 p.m.

Santa's Workshop Santa will arrive around 6 p.m. and make his way down Central to his workshop.

4th Street: Cherry Creek Radio Cash Giveaway At 8 p.m. bring your cash cards down and see if you're the lucky winner of $1,000.

5th Street: Polar Plunge Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run folks will be plunging for a cause starting at 7 p.m.

6th Street: The Historic Trolley and the Bookmobile will be setup to visit, selling Stroll Buttons, and the City Christmas ornament.

Food vendors will be set up along Central Avenue. The stuffed peppers will be on the 200 block.

This weekend, the Great Falls Symphony has their Christmas concert and will be joined by the Symphonic Choir.

Here’s a peek at the choir performing at Benefis Health System in 2011.

This year, weather dependent, we’re hoping to start a new community tradition with a snowball fight/snowman building day on Dec. 23. If we finally get some snow, go to your local park, with friends and family and we’ll see if we can get a bunch of people to join us in Gibson Park for a little bit of fun.

What are your favorite community traditions? What your favorite holiday traditions in general? Share in the comments or email them to jenn@theelectricgf.com to be compiled into another holiday story.

