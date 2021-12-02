Two neighborhood councils meet Dec. 6-10.

Neighborhood Council 2 meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 in the West Elementary Library.

Agenda items include bylaw review, visioning/goals, council Facebook page, Neighborhood Watch and neighborhood concerns.

Masks are required. The Great Falls Public Schools mask requirement applies to any meetings or activities in the school.

More information on NC2, including boundaries and contact information, is here and here.

Neighborhood Council 9 meets at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 at 1st Church of the Nazarene, 1727 2nd Ave. S.

Agenda items include GFPS right-of-way vacation application, Council of Councils recap, council Facebook page, Neighborhood Watch, crime mapping report and neighborhood concerns.

Monthly agendas are posted on the Neighborhood Council meeting calendar at least 48 hours prior the scheduled meeting.

In Great Falls, there are nine neighborhood councils. Their purpose is to serve the citizens by providing a direct link to city government within the neighborhoods. Each council is made up of five members elected by the voters in that council area. Website| Facebook

