Road closure for 52nd Street North

The Phillips 66 Company has a contract with AECOM for abandoning four groundwater monitoring wells.

Temporary street lane closures will occur on 52nd Street North between River Drive North and 18th Avenue North.

The construction activity will require temporary closure of the southbound lane on 52nd St N.

The contractor will be working in this area between Dec. 6-10.

During the construction period the south lane will be narrowed down to one lane. Local access will be provided during construction.

The contractor will provide barricades and signals in the area of construction to re-route traffic. The public’s patience and consideration during this process is appreciated.

For more information about the abandoning monitoring wells project and traffic control plan, contact Jennifer Evans, project manager, at 406-652-7481.

