Municipal Court collecting canned food in lieu of fines Dec. 3

The annual Canned Food Day in the Municipal Court is Dec. 3 from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

During the event, defendants who are making monthly payments on fines have the option of bringing in canned food in lieu of December’s payment. Ten cans or a box of food equals the December fine payment.

If your balance includes restitution and fines you are responsible for the restitution payment at that time.

Individuals must be current on their fines to be eligible to participate with no warrants. The program is also not applicable to deferred sentences.

There is no open court on Dec. 3.

Food collected during Canned Food Day will be donated to the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

All food items donated during the event must be non-perishable.

Donated food will not be returned if it is determined defendants are not eligible.

For more information contact the Municipal Court at 771-1380.

